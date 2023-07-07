Juarez residents react to life sentencing of Patrick Crusius

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Residents south of the border were also impacted on August 3, 2019, when Patrick Crusius walked into the Cielo Vista Walmart and killed 23 people. He was sentenced to 90 life sentences Friday.

This was a tragedy that impacted all three communities, all of which are still trying to recover almost four years later.

Some Juarez residents who often cross into El Paso to shop, see family members, or even take advantage of the entertainment El Paso has to offer, had their own point of view on the shooter's sentence.

ABC-7 had the chance to speak with some Juarenses who often cross into the U.S.

Some of them told ABC-7 Crusius needs to pay for the consequences of his act.

While some agree that it's good he will now face these life sentences, others also think the death penalty is something to keep in mind once the state trial starts.

When the tragedy happened, some borderland residents were unsure whether to keep crossing over for some time. The Cielo Vista Walmart is well known for having the most visitors coming from Juarez and other parts of Mexico.

Now that Patrick Crusius will serve 90 consecutive life sentences, Juarez residents had similar opinions about the sentencing.

