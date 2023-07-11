Skip to Content
El Paso Fire water crews recover body in Socorro canal Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The body of a man was recovered from the Franklin Drain in Socorro early Tuesday morning, according to El Paso Fire officials.

The call came in at 3 a.m. Rescue crews retrieved the body of what they believe was a man in his 20s.

The scene was turned over to law enforcement for identification.

This makes the third recovery within the past weeks El Paso Fire officials respond to.

Spokesperson, Enrique Dueñas, says water was released into the canals about two months ago, that's when he says officials start seeing more water rescue efforts usually involving migrants.

Officials have not said if this was a migrant related water rescue.

