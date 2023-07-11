El Paso International Airport and Southwest Airlines launch daily non-stop flight to Long Beach, California

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Southwest Airlines celebrated the launch of their daily non-stop service from El Paso to Long Beach, California with a ceremony Tuesday.

"A new flight is really, really great for our community, because it's just more options for people to fly," said Cassandra Davisson, the Marketing and Air Service Development Manager for El Paso International Airport. "It opens up a lot of connectivity, it opens up a lot of chances for people to travel."

A water cannon salute welcomed the first flight of its kind Tuesday as it departed El Paso. There was also a display set up inside the airport with snacks and refreshments.

The direct flight was first announced in February of this year. Airport officials said they announced it early to provide passengers with enough time to plan their trips.