Progressive prosecutor in Portland, Oregon, seeks to fend off tough-on-crime challenger in DA race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The progressive district attorney in Portland, Oregon, took office during the social justice movement of 2020, but now he’s being challenged by a more centrist candidate vowing to be tough on crime. The race highlights the growing pressure on liberal prosecutors across the U.S. amid voter concerns over public drug use and disorder. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s term began as the death of George Floyd at the hands of police sparked nightly protests in Portland and a larger national conversation about criminal justice reform. Schmidt is being challenged by one of his own deputies, Nathan Vasquez, who has been a prosecutor in the office for over 20 years.

