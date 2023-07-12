Over 400 pets found on the streets since Fourth of July, El Paso Animal Services says

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to officials with El Paso Animal Services, since the Fourth of July weekend, beginning July 1, over 400 lost animals have entered the center's system.

Michele Anderson, Public Engagement Officer for El Paso Animal Services, said the shelter has seen this pattern in previous years.

She tells ABC-7 they have tried to take proactive measures to reduce the number of animals lost and taken in by the shelter this year.

The center held multiple events like free Microchipping, and an adoption event the weekend prior to the holiday in order to clear space for possible lost pets.

Now Anderson says they are concerned about the available capacity.

"If they go missing start that search right away. Look at the shelter, check social media pages, check your neighborhood. That's all going to help keep the shelter not overcapacity so that we can bring in the pets that truly need to come in," she said.

For a full list of the pets at Animal Services click here.