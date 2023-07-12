UMC El Paso using Artificial Intelligence to aid in colonoscopies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At University Medical Center's Surgical Center in El Paso, you'll see a little blue box in one of the operating rooms that's no bigger than your home DVR. It's Artificial Intelligence!

Doctors at UMC are using the technology as an aid during colonoscopies, and they say it's helping pick up anomalies that the camera may be missing.

The national cancer institute says studies have shown that colonoscopies reduce deaths from colorectal cancer by 60 to 70 percent.

According to the Mayo Clinic, doctors from around the world found that using artificial intelligence in colonoscopies reduced the number of suspicious polyps they missed by 50%.

"It's like having an expert colonoscopist along with me to look at the colon," UMC's Dr Carmela Morales told ABC-7. "At the same time, they are not distracted. It's the machine basically doing nothing but looking at the lining of the colon and highlighting areas of interest that I may or may not have detected."

"It's going to be transformative," Dr. Morales added.

