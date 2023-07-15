Alamogordo Police Officer dies after being shot Saturday morning

UPDATE 07/16/23 10:46 p.m.- Officials with University Medical Center have confirmed to ABC-7 that the Alamogordo Police Officer that was shot Saturday morning has died.

The City of Alamogordo identified the officer as Anthony Ferguson in a statement they released while the officer was still in critical condition.

Following Saturday morning's shooting, the injured officer was rushed to University Medical Center in El Paso.

The City of Alamogordo has stated that there will be a press conference on Monday, July 17th. They have not stated a time.

UPDATE 4:25 p.m. - New Mexico State Police arrested Dominic De La O, 26, of Alamogordo and charged him with nine charges ranging from attempt to commit 1st degree murder, aggravated battery on a police officer with a deadly weapon, resisting and evading a police officer and reckless driving.

State Police say an Alamogordo Police Officer tried to stop De La O for driving with no headlights or taillights.

As he fled from the officer, De La O crashed into a light pole and he fled on foot.

State Police say De La O pulled out a concealed sawed-off shotgun and fired at the officer striking him in the face.

A second police officer involved in the foot pursuit shot his firearm at De La O hitting him in the leg, according to State Police.

De La O continued to run away from the officers and got into a fight with officers at a residence in the area and was taken into custody.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of the gun shot wound and was arrested by State Police after he was released from the hospital.

De La O was also involved in another officer involved shooting incident on January 29.

The Alamogordo police officer who was shot in the face was airlifted to an area trauma center.

State Police say he is in stable but critical condition.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is conducting an independent fact finding investigation to determine the series of events surrounding the shooting.

The findings will be presented to the district attorney who makes the determination on whether the officers' actions were justified.

UPDATE 11:13 a.m. - The Alamogordo Police Department says the shooting happened as officers attempted to stop a driver along Puerto Rico Avenue and 9th Street.

Police say the driver did not stop and instead tried to flee from the area.

Officers found the vehicle after the driver crashed near First Street and Delaware Avenue.

One man was seen leaving the crash on foot and officers chased the man, and according to the police shots were fired.

The man who fled is now under police custody.

The New Mexico State Police are conducting a criminal investigation and the Alamogordo Police Department will conduct an internal investigation into the officers' response.

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) - The New Mexico State Police say they are investigating what led to an officer being wounded by gunfire early Saturday morning in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

State Police say it happened near Delaware and 1st Street at about 2:18 a.m.

The suspect was also struck by gunfire but is reportedly being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The officer is in critical condition.

The City of Alamogordo Mayor, Susan L. Payne, addressed the city residents about the shooting via FaceBook, "We ask that you keep the officer in your prayers as well as continued prayers for the safety of all our officers who risk their lives every day to protect our community."

This is an on-going investigation and this story will be updated as information is released by the New Mexico State Police.