El Paso City Representative’s husband to testify on his alleged use of taxpayer-funded gas card

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- City Representative Cassandra Hernandez will be in front of the City's Ethics Commission Thursday at 5:30 p.m., along with her husband, Jeremy Jordan.

Jordan gave a verbal commitment to the commission that he will testify in the second day of the hearing. The commission also approved a motion to summon the City's Chief Internal Auditor, Edmundo Calderon.

Hernandez faces an ethics complaint from one of her constituents, George Zavala.

Zavala says he believes Hernandez committed an ethics violation in her use of the city-issued fuel card.

Hernandez and Zavala both gave their testimony and were questioned by the commission Wednesday evening. The testimony lasted for hours late into the night.

The Ethics Commission is set to decide whether Hernandez committed an ethic violation against the City's Ethics Ordinance. If the commission does find that a violation occurred, it has the power to issue these consequences, according to the city's website:

1.) Letter of notification: which may be issued if the ethics commission finds the violation to be made unintentionally or if the action was done "in reliance on a written opinion of the city attorney."

2.) Letter of admonition: this may be issued if the violation is considered minor or may have been done unintentionally, but requires a stronger response.

3.) Letter of reprimand: which can be issued if the commission finds that the ethics violation was done intentionally or "through disregard of this chapter."

4.) Removal from office: This is the highest level of consequence that the commission can give out. They can recommend removal to the city council, if they find that the violation was serious or a repeated offense.

It is unknown at the time of the publication of this article if Thursday will be the final night of the hearing.