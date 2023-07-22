Heart Health: Reducing food insecurity in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The American Heart Association collaborates with local organizations and retailers to increase access to nutritious foods and reduce food insecurity.

In ABC-7’s Heart Health segment Luis Salazar, with the American Heart Association REACH program, explains how limited access to whole foods can affect your health.

“Being nutritionally insecure can lead to high cholesterol, type two diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Of course, you know, the American Heart Association is involved because we want to reduce that,” he said.

Salazar said besides going to the food pantry for assistance, people can also turn to SNAP benefits, but can be difficult for some people.

“Currently, only one out of six people that actually qualifies for the benefit actually gets it. And that means that a lot of people that can be using those benefits to buy nutritious food is limited. And that's what we're trying to work towards,” said Salazar.

He said the American Heart Association not only helps people apply for SNAP benefits. But are also working with retailers that are sometimes located in food deserts and a lot of people don't have access to traditional grocery stores.

One of the retailers is Desert Spoon Food Hub, located at 1714 Yandell Dr.

Based out of Austin, they are piloting a program called “Double Up Food Bucks” which allows SNAP recipients to double the value of their dollars when they purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.

“… So for every dollar that they spend, they get an extra dollar that they can use to buy more fruits and vegetables, which allows them to use the rest of their money to buy other pantry staples,” said Salazar.

For more information you can call 512-730-1807 or visit the grocery store.