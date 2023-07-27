Woman rescued from Sunland Park with life-threatening heat injuries

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A woman was rescued from the Sunland Park area after suffering life-threatening heat injuries, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sunland Park Fire Department's Twitter account, crews were called out to 300 block of Rio Alamos Dr. not far from McNutt Rd.

Fire crews were also assisted by Sunland Park Police.

No other details were provided in the post.

No word if the woman was migrant.

Sunland Park Fire crews have responded to multiple calls to the area usually involving migrants using this area to enter the U.S. illegally.

In May of this year, a migrant couple was rescued by crews after getting lost in the desert. One of the individuals suffered life-threatening heat injuries.

In June, two migrant bodies were recovered in near the same area.

ABC-7 interviewed Sunland Park Fire officials early this year, saying they were preparing for situations such as these. The department has equipment fitted to withstand the terrain of the area.

Fire officials have also stated they usually get called out to assist Border Patrol in these instances.