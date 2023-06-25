Bodies found in desert area in Sunland Park, New Mexico

SUNLAND, New Mexico (KVIA) - Sunland Park Fire says they recovered two bodies Sunday afternoon, the 5th in as many days.

Fire crews helped members of Border Patrol, Sunland Park Police, and the Office of the Medical Investigator(OMI) in the recovery.

It happened in a desert area off the 3000 block of Memorial Pines in Sunland Park, New Mexico according to a post on Sunland Park Fire's Twitter account.

Fire crews have assisting in the search and recovery of five bodies in the past three days.

On June 22 crews assisted in two recoveries. The first happened just after 1:28 a.m. A body was found 1 mile west of the 4900 block of McNutt Rd.

Later in the afternoon just after 3:20 p.m. one body was found in the desert area off County Road 20 in La Union.

Saturday, search and rescue team combed through the desert off Pete Domenici Highway and Highway 9, after a 911 caller reported two people in need of help.

That search ended when one body was recovered. Sunland Park Fire said the incident was turned over to Border Patrol and the Dona Ana County Sheriff.