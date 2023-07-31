“Tex-Mex Motors” Cast talks with the public about the making of the borderland show

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The cast of "Tex-Mex Motors" spoke with the public at the El Paso Classic Film Festival Brunch to talk about the making of the show.

Attendees at the brunch were able to ask questions.

The show is one of Netflix top 10 most watched shows when it aired.

At the brunch event, the public was able to see the first episode of the show.

The show can be described as "professionals transporting cars from Mexico to El Paso, Texas, and restore them, turning junkers into jewels."

ABC-7 spoke with Marcos "Scooter" Carrera, a main cast member, who said that he is grateful for all those who have watched the show thus far.

Carrera, says he hopes it gets picked up for a second season. This would then give them a bigger opportunity to show the public how they acquire cars from all over Mexico and turn them into priceless treasures.