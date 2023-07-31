Ysleta ISD students are back on campus

YSLETA,TX (KVIA) -- The Ysleta Independent School District is all set to welcome their kids back to school. With 49 campuses around the district they are focused on ensuring success, safety, and technological advancements for their students this year.

Safety remains a top priority: Ysleta ISD is in accordance with the new state legislation, one armed officer will be present at every campus to ensure a safe learning environment.

A major highlight this year is the opening of the new Ramona STEM Academy. This academy aims to expand complex learning and will feature teacher-created STEM challenges that emphasize communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking.

Another major launch this year is the new Career and Technical Education Center offering cosmetology, culinary arts, gaming, architecture, and engineering. This will allow students to earn degrees and certificates that would allow them to enter the workforce immediately upon graduation.

Superintendent Dr. De La Torre says they want to ensure a successful future for their students, "We understand that our responsibility is not necessarily just to get students to receive a high school diploma.

More importantly, it's to get them into a post-secondary situation where they will get better economic opportunities, better economic prosperity, and ultimately a better quality of life for them, their families and generations of students that follow."

Ysleta ISD is also helping ease financial burden for families by providing free school supplies to every student.

Registration is still open for the Ysleta Independent School District.