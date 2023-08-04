Volunteering and adopting at the Humane Society of El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- At the Humane Society, a community of animal lovers comes together to make a difference. Volunteering and adopting at the shelter is very easy and only takes a few steps.

There are many ways to volunteer:

Shelter volunteers work to clean and care for the animals, providing them with the enrichment they need to alleviate kennel stress.

Group volunteering welcome community and student groups to be part of fulfilling projects

And you can volunteer your time and home by fostering a pet. By doing so, you create more space at the shelter for more homeless pets, saving even more lives.

If you are ready to bring a new furry friend back home, Kim Lambert, the animal care supervisor says the process if straightforward.

"Come out here, spend some time with them, and see if there's that connection and see if that animal is going to be right for you. You can talk with our staff. Our animal care associates are super knowledgeable about the animals, about the care that's required for them to ask them questions. They can get you all set up. We fill out a couple of forms and these animals are ready to go."

Adoption fees include their spay and neuter, their microchip, their deworming, and their age appropriate vaccines.

This weekend we will be joining the Humane Society for our annual telethon. Join us live from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 and help make a difference

More details on volunteering and adopting here.