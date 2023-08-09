Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest hosting first annual fundraising golf tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest will be holding their 1st Cookie Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday, September 16, at Butterfield Trail Golf Club located at 1858 Cottonwoods Drive in El Paso. Registration begins at 7 am with a shotgun start at 8 am. Lunch and awards follow immediately after the tournament ends.

This event is open to the public. To participate, please visit gsdsw.org and SIGN UP TODAY. Registration deadline is Friday, September 8, 2023. Your registration includes lunch, green fees, range balls, a cart, a welcome bag and an entry into the hole-in-one contest.

Proceeds generated from the Cookie Classic Golf Tournament provide programs that teach practical life and leadership skills to girls. Your participation gives girls the materials they need to begin their life journey as "Girl Scouts who make the world a better place."