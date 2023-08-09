Skip to Content
News

Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest hosting first annual fundraising golf tournament

By
Published 9:39 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest will be holding their 1st Cookie Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday, September 16, at Butterfield Trail Golf Club located at 1858 Cottonwoods Drive in El Paso. Registration begins at 7 am with a shotgun start at 8 am. Lunch and awards follow immediately after the tournament ends.

This event is open to the public. To participate, please visit gsdsw.org and SIGN UP TODAY. Registration deadline is Friday, September 8, 2023. Your registration includes lunch, green fees, range balls, a cart, a welcome bag and an entry into the hole-in-one contest.

Proceeds generated from the Cookie Classic Golf Tournament provide programs that teach practical life and leadership skills to girls. Your participation gives girls the materials they need to begin their life journey as "Girl Scouts who make the world a better place."

Article Topic Follows: News
cookies
girl scouts
golf
Golf tournament

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer for ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content