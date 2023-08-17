City of El Paso announces the new Director for the Mexican American Cultural Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has announced El Pasoan Rebecca Munoz as the new Director for the Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC). Munoz begins her new role as the Director of the MACC effective immediately.

The new center, which is a part of the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD), is expected to open in early 2024. It will include amenities and programmatic spaces that will provide opportunities for creative output within all creative disciplines.

Munoz is a visual artist and cultural producer. She is an El Paso native who brings more than 20 years of experience in developing, fundraising and coordinating in the grassroots and non-profit and public sector.

Munoz previously served as MCAD’s Cultural Program Manager overseeing signature events and grant-making programs.

“She has been instrumental in MCAD’s growth including initiating the Downtown Art and Farmers Market, growing the attendance of signature events like Chalk the Block and the Dia de Los Muertos, and overseeing the City’s grant-making process to award $1.5 million to support our local artists and nonprofit organizations. We’re tremendously excited for her leadership as we open the MACC and begin hiring an exceptional team for the center," said The Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.

Munoz holds a Master of Fine Arts Degree with a concentration in Painting from New Mexico State University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a concentration in Philosophy from UTEP. She is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in Rhetoric and Writing Studies with a focus on Visual Rhetoric from UTEP.