SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Eighteen migrants were found inside a small SUV in a smuggling scheme bust, according to a tweet by U.S. Border Patrol Chief of the El Paso Sector, Anthony "Scott" Good.

Good did not specify when the bust happened. This is a developing story.

"Transnational Criminal Organizations disregard the lives of the people they smuggle," said Good in the tweet.

Check back for details.