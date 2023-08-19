GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit agrees to cut fleet in half after 2 crashes in San Francisco

General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit has agreed to cut its fleet of San Francisco robotaxis in half as authorities investigate two recent crashes in the city. The state Department of Motor Vehicles asked for the reduction after a Cruise vehicle without a human driver collided with an unspecified emergency vehicle on Thursday. The DMV said Cruise will have no more than 50 driverless vehicles in operation during the day and 150 in operation at night. The development comes just over a week after regulators allowed Cruise and Google spinoff Waymo to operate autonomous robotaxis throughout San Francisco at all hours. Cruise said its vehicle identified the emergency vehicle and braked at an intersection with limited visibility. But it couldn’t avoid a crash.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.