Nigerian leader swears in 45-member Cabinet with a promise to fast-track reforms

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has sworn in a new Cabinet of 45 ministers with a promise to fast-track reforms aimed at improving lives in Africa’s biggest economy and most populous country. Tinubu swore the ministers in on Monday in the capital, Abuja, and charged them with accountability and selfless service. The cabinet is Nigeria’s largest in more than 20 years and contains fewer than 20% women. Several loyalists of Tinubu and members of his party were on the list of ministers.

