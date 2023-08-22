El Paso volunteer heads to Hawaii to aid in wildfire relief operations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan and Red Cross volunteer Humberto "Beto" Flores gets ready to head to Hawaii in the coming weeks to help with relief operations for those affected during the Maui Wildfires.

At least 114 people died in the fires, with that number expected to rise as about 850 people are still missing.

The White House says, there are nearly 450 federal search and rescue team members helping and hundreds more federal personnel. FEMA has also made available more than 50,000 meals.

Still, back in the borderland, Flores says he wants to help.

"One of these days, it may be us, which, you know, August 3rd, a lot of people from the Red Cross came to help us both spiritually.. and with health, but they sent a lot of people over here as well," he said.

Flores tells ABC-7 he has responded to 11 volunteer missions, including Hurricane Ian last year, one of the deadliest hurricanes to strike the state of Florida since 1935.

"Makes you feel good inside. It really makes you feel real good. I think a lot of times that we forget that there's still a lot of good people out there," said Flores.

Fearful of the unknown in Hawaii, Flores says he mentally prepares by praying.

He tells ABC-7 helping has always been in his blood.

"I think the honesty is I enjoy helping people. We were brought up that way with my brothers and sisters. My mom and dad instilled that in us, you know, to help others. But it's a good feeling, a very good feeling to do, to be able to put a smile on somebody's face or to help."

According to a spokesperson with the American Red Cross, more than 380 trained disaster workers are on the ground working with partners to provide meals, disaster health and mental health services, as well as spiritual care to help families and individuals begin the recovery process.

If you would like to donate click here.