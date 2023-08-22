North Korean plane takes off from Beijing in a sign Pyongyang is opening borders post-pandemic

BEIJING (AP) — A North Korean commercial flight has taken off from Beijing in a sign that Pyongyang is its opening its borders again after almost three years of severe COVID-19 restrictions. The Russian-made Air Koryo Tupolev Tu-204 jet with capacity for 210 passengers reportedly landed in the Chinese capital Tuesday morning and was filmed taking off early in the afternoon. China is North Korea’s closest diplomatic ally and a key source of food and fuel aid for an economy beset by natural disasters and mismanagement. Little is known about conditions inside the country due to the ruling Workers Party’s complete control over information and its exclusion of most foreign diplomats, United Nations organizations and overseas media.

