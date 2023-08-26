ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot weather sticks around with an upcoming day of rain

Happy Saturday to you all. I hope you've been enjoying this Saturday, however, it has been a hot and sunny one with little relief. Unfortunately, this year's hot summer weather isn't going anywhere! We can expect a few more days with mid to upper 90s (could even see another triple or two...hopefully not). We're waiting to see if we'll add another triple day today.

For tomorrow, we'll expect another day in the high 90s before briefly cooling down for Monday-Wednesday. The reason for the cool day will be an increase in cloud cover and rain chances. On Monday it does look like we will see rain return in a big way. Some showers will move throughout the region during the day, but it looks like nearly everyone will be able to see rain move in across the area overnight. The rain will likely include some embedded thunderstorms, but mostly showers across the region as it moves through.

Once we get through the rain on Monday night, Tuesday will be refreshing with highs in the low 90s or upper 80s, before we jump back up to temperatures in the upper 90s again. Man...can this heat just leave us behind??? Looks like not! Stay safe and stay cool.