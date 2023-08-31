Skip to Content
New school safety law takes effect on campuses across Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- House Bill 3 goes into effect Sept. 1, 2023, tightening school measures throughout school campuses in Texas.

The bill hopes to ensure public school safety following the Robb Elementary School that killed 19 school children and two teachers in May of 2022.

According to the new law, trustees for school boards across the state shall determine the appropriate number of armed security officers for each campus.

At least one armed security officer should be present during regular school hours at each campus.

The officer must be a school district peace officer, a school resource officer, a school marshal, a district employee or a commissioned peace officer employed as security.

