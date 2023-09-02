Labor Day weekend, things to do in the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Celebrate the 2023 Labor Day Weekend with fun events across the Borderland. Below is a list of events happening on Sept. 2 through Sept. 4
- The Brightside Music Festival at Ascarate Park, Sept. 2-3. The festival will feature electronic, Latin, hip hop and indie music. Performers will include Alesso, Metro Boomin, and Young Giant. The festival is for music lovers of all ages. However, some VIP areas require people to be 21 or older. VIP access will begin at 2 p.m., while general admission access will be at 3 p.m. One-day general admission tickets are $129, plus fees, and include access to three stages. Parking will be $10.00 cash per day.
- UTEP Miners take on Incarnate Word Cardinals at their home opener Saturday night at the Sun Bowl Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
- St. Anthony's Bazaar, known for its gorditas and enchiladas booths, fun loteria game and other carnival games, as well as live entertainment. The bazaar will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sept. 2-4 at 4601 Hastings Drive. Admission is free.
- Harvest Wine Festival in Las Cruces, NM. Taking place from September 2nd to 4th, each day from 12 PM to 6 PM, this event promises a delightful experience for wine enthusiasts and families alike. Hosted at Dona Ana County Fairgrounds, the Harvest Wine Festival boasts an impressive lineup of 18 renowned wineries from across the enchanting landscapes of New Mexico. For more information click here.
- 2023 Hatch Chile Festival in the Village of Hatch, NM, Sept. 1-3, 2023. This annual harvest festival in the “Chile Capital of the World” includes chile roasting, food and craft vendors, fun for the kids, a carnival, and entertainment provided by local businesses. Festivities start 9AM each of Saturday and Sunday. The festival is free to attend, but parking is generally $10.