Calzada throws for 255 yards, 4 TDs to lead Incarnate Word past Northern Colorado 42-7

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Zach Calzada threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another, and Incarnate Word rolled to a 42-7 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Calzada was 23-of-32 passing with an interception. The Cardinals (1-1) piled up 617 yards, had 29 first downs and went 7 of 14 on third down.

Calzada connected with Marquez Perez for 21 yards and Caleb Chapman for 1 for a 14-0 lead a minute into the second quarter. His run made it 28-0 in the third and his 25-yard strike to Caleb Chapman made it 42-0 in the fourth.

Incarnate Word, ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll, had 235 yards on the ground, 85 from Timothy Carter, who had a 16-yard scoring run, and 61 by Tre Siggers, who had an 11-yard TD run.

Northern Colorado (0-2) had 93 yards rushing and 168 passing. Hank Gibbs found Blake Haggerty for a 43-yard touchdown in the middle of the fourth quarter.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll