Prayer vigil to be held as Bowie High School band member remains in critical condition

UPDATE: A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the hospitalized Bowie Student.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A prayer vigil will be held Saturday night for the Bowie High School band member that collapsed at a football game Friday night.

An official at University Medical Center of El Paso says the student remains at the hospital in critical condition.

An El Paso Independent School District official said Friday a male student experienced a medical emergency, and was quickly attended to by emergency personnel that were on the scene.

EPISD said the EMS was called and they took the student to the hospital.

The vigil will be held at Jefferson High School across from UMC at 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

We will bring you updates as they come.

