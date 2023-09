NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Texas jumps to No. 4 in AP Top 25 after beating Alabama, which falls to 10th. Pac-12 has eight ranked teams.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.