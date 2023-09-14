El Paso woman charged with firing gun into the air during neighbor’s house party

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police charged 45-year-old Nikita Kahmel Bray Davis with firing a gun into the air during a house party at her neighbor's home. This happened just before midnight September 9, 2023 on the 14300 block of Owl Point Avenue in Far East El Paso.

Officers responded to reports of deadly conduct at the ongoing house party. When they arrived, they found bullet casings in front of Davis' house. The Gang unit started investigating. When they spoke to Davis, she allegedly told them that she had been watching the party when someone at the party started firing a gun.

The organizer of the party told police that more people than expected showed up. When police first arrived, they saw teens running away from the party.

Investigators later determined that Davis had fired a gun into the air. They charged her with discharging a firearm and booked her into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $3,000 bond.