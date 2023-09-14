Police decline to file charges in late night shooting death of El Paso man

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are choosing not to file charges against an El Paso man who shot and killed his neighbor.

Police were called out to the Crossroad Valley Apartments just after midnight September 4, 2023. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Charles Edward Marin with a gunshout wound. They rushed Marin to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Crimes Against Persons investigators learned that Marin had been staying at his ex-girlfriend's apartment for the night. Police say that the former couple began to argue before the girlfriend ran to a neighbor's apartment to ask for shelter. When the neighbor opened his door, Marin tried to force his way inside. The neighbor shot Marin and then quickly provided first aid, according to police officials.

While police are choosing not to present charges at this time, the El Paso District Attorney's Office will still review the case.