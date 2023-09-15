Puppy in New Mexico tests positive for rabies in state’s 1st case in a dog in 10 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has its first reported case of a dog with rabies in a decade, state health officials said Friday.

A puppy in Bernalillo County is confirmed to have rabies, the New Mexico Department of Health said in a news release. The animal showed textbook symptoms, including a lack of coordination, tremors and aggression.

Officials say the last case of rabies in a dog recorded in New Mexico was in 2013. It’s also the first incidence of rabies in the state’s most populous county since 2006.

The health department suspects the puppy contracted it in Texas before recently arriving in New Mexico. The dog was not yet old enough to receive vaccines.

Officials believe there is no danger to the public. Six people were exposed to the pup and have since been getting rabies shots as a precaution. Pets that were exposed are up to date on their vaccines, the Department of Health added.