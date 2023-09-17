Indiana attorney general sues hospital system over privacy of Ohio girl who traveled for abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general has sued the state’s largest hospital system, claiming it violated patient privacy laws when a doctor publicly shared the story of an Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion. Friday’s lawsuit marks Attorney General Todd Rokita’s latest attempt to seek disciplinary legal action against Dr. Caitlin Bernard. The doctor’s account of a 10-year-old girl traveling to Indiana to receive abortion drugs became a flashpoint in the national abortion debate days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.