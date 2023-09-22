A peace forum in Ethiopia is postponed as deadly clashes continue in the country’s Amhara region
By CARA ANNA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A prominent peace forum in Ethiopia has been postponed as clashes between the federal government and fighters from a major ethnic group continue to destabilize the region. The Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa says the annual gathering of African leaders, set for October, has been pushed back to April 2024 “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The forum takes place in Ethiopia’s Amhara region, which has experienced months of clashes as the federal government tries to disarm local fighters who had been its allies in a recent two-year conflict in the neighboring Tigray region.