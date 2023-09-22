ABC-7 Xtra: Analyzing El Paso’s third migrant wave

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Things are quickly evolving along the border, and all El Pasoans have a front row seat to those changing conditions.

John Martin, Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, warned of a third migrant wave coming our way weeks ago. True to his prediction, the number of migrants crossing the border is on the uptick, with thousands surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection.

The nationality of many of the migrants is different from years past. Before it was mainly people from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. This time, the majority of migrants are from Venezuela, a country the U.S. has no diplomatic ties with, making it difficult to repatriate them to their home country if their asylum claims are found to be invalid.

That means, many Venezuelan nationals have nowhere to go, except back to Mexico.

Just this week, it was announced more Texas National Guard members will be sent to the border. And President Biden is sending additional troops to help with the migrant surge.

There is a ray of hope for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans with president Biden announcing temporary work status, as well as protected status for migrants from that country.

However, migrants need a physical address in order to receive those permits.

What can migrants do if they're living on the streets or have no permanent address?

Find out Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, with host Saul Saenz.