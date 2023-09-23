Lebanese and Israeli troops fire tear gas along the tense border in a disputed area

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army says troops fired tear gas at Israeli soldiers in a disputed area along the tense border. No one was reported hurt. The area where Saturday’s incident occurred is in Chebaa Farms and the Kfar Chouba hills that were captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war and are part of Syria’s Golan Heights that Israel annexed in 1981. The Lebanese government says the area belongs to Lebanon. The Lebanese army said a bulldozer was working on the Lebanese side of the border to remove a sand barrier placed earlier by the Israelis when Israeli troops fired tear gas to force it to stop. The Israeli military said it acted to stop a vehicle from crossing the border line.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.