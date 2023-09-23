Donald Trump commits to Nevada caucus as state GOP approves rules rivals see as helping his campaign

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Republican Party has approved new rules for their presidential caucus that many suspect are meant to help former President Donald Trump. The provisions would bar any candidate from the Feb. 8 caucus if they participate in the state-run primary two days earlier. Shortly afterward, the state party’s chairman says Trump will run in the caucus. The moves reflect Trump’s grip on many state parties and his status as the frontrunner, particularly in Nevada, where the state GOP is run by allies of the former president. Caucuses typically reward grassroots support and are expected to benefit Trump given his solid grip on the GOP’s most loyal voters.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.