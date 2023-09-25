How El Paso’s Magoffin Home is bringing historic recipes to life

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Built in1875 by pioneer Joseph Magoffin, the historic Magoffin Home still tells the story of the adventures of a multicultural family who actively participated in military service, trade, and in U.S. expansion and settlement.

The site also offers an array of family fun activities. The staff offers historic cooking lessons from the El Paso Cook Book, the first ever cook book published in El Paso in 1898.

These historic recipes were compiled by a Ladies Auxiliary to raise funds for El Paso's YMCA.

The cook book contains over 430 recipes ranging from Pigs in a Blanket to Lobster a la Newberg.

"I love it, my colleagues, we feed off each other with our interests and our passions for history," said Gloria Garza, host of the cooking class.

All members of the community are invited to join the class held on the first Saturday of each month.

"So they can appreciate the history and El Paso more," says William Mack, a class participant.

The El Paso Cook Book is valuable from a historic standpoint, organizers add. It tells us about El Paso cookery at the beginning of the twentieth century.

"I think its very important to the El Paso community to know about our history, the past, and learn what kind of wonderful recipes our ancestors had in place and so it was fun today."