El Paso Public Libraries celebrates Banned Books Week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During this Banned Books Week, the City of El Paso Public Libraries is encouraging all El Pasoans to pick up a banned or challenged book.

The public library says you can take part in the celebrations by visiting your closest library branch or a bookstore, taking part in discussions on intellectual freedoms, encouraging your child's school libraries to support diverse voices, and speaking up for policies that protect the freedom to read.

“In these challenging times, it is imperative that individuals exercise freedom to read and to openly access information," Norma Martinez, director of the El Paso Public Libraries, said. "These habits allow individuals to form informed opinions, engage in critical thinking, and participate actively in society. When books are banned or restricted, it limits our ability to explore different viewpoints, stifles creativity, and hampers progress. The act of banning books not only diminishes our cultural richness but also infringes upon our fundamental right to explore the vast world of human thought and expression.”

Banned Books Week, celebrated from October 1 to 7, reminds all of us about the importance of unrestricted access to literature and information. It started in 1982 as a reminder to champion intellectual freedoms.