1,000+ migrants arrive in Juarez through train

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More than 1,000 migrants arrived in Ciudad Juarez Tuesday afternoon via train.

Many of these are Venezuelans. They began making their way to the various access point along the border after arrival. For a lighter travel, many of them left belongings behind including blankets and clothes at the train's location of arrival.

Johammar Castillo Perez, a Venezuelan who arrived with this wave of migrants, spoke with us about the difficulties of her journey and the challenges faced along the way.

“We had to throw the kids into the train, throw our stuff. Me and my partner didn’t have time to get on with the kids. We were at the back of the train while the kids were at the front,” said Castillo Perez.

Despite migrants like Castillo Perez not having any relatives in the United States, many migrants told ABC-7 they hope to find a job upon entering the U.S. to help their families and live the American Dream.