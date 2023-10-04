California workers will get five sick days instead of three under law signed by Gov. Newsom
By SOPHIE AUSTIN AND TRÂN NGUYỄN
Associated Press/Report for America
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law to increase the amount of minimum sick days for workers from three days to five. The legislation was one of several major labor proposals in the Legislature this year. Newsom also signed a law to limit when local governments can count election ballots by hand. The new law stops Shasta County from manually counting ballots after county officials voted to end contracts with Dominion Voting Systems earlier this year. Dominion was at the center of discredited conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. Local leaders have vowed to sue to block the bill.