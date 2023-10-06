216 Texans killed as a result of domestic violence in 2022. What you need to know and how to prevent it

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Murders resulting from domestic violence have increased in Texas, according to a new report from the Texas Council on Family Violence.

Honoring Texas Victims indicates that 216 Texans were killed by their intimate partners across 64 counties last year. El Paso was one of those counties.

According to the report, four El Pasoans were victims of domestic violence murders in 2022. They were 37-year-old Karla Marroquin Chavez de Ortiz, 21-year-old Karina Isabel Tobias, 32-year-old Elena Patricia Constable, and 24-year-old Kathia Rosales.

Tobias and Constable were both shot to death by their intimate partner.

"70 percent of the victims that we reported were killed with a firearm. This number has been increasing. The number of victims killed with the firearm is the highest that we reported. And that percentage is also increasing over time," said Mikisha Hooper, the Coordinated Community Response Manager for the Texas Council on Family Violence.

While it is too late for many victims of domestic violence, experts say it is still possible to prevent similar deaths.

Sandra Garcia, Executive Director for the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, said it starts with an open conversation.

"We don't want to see them in pain. And the first thing we want to do is tell them, leave the individual," said Garcia. "And so oftentimes victims kind of stray away from telling family and friends, or don't want to admit to what's happening because they're afraid of the judgment that might come."

Garcia said there are options for education on how to deal with domestic violence. The Center Against Sexual and Family Violence offers not only shelter for individuals in danger of or subject to domestic violence, but also information.

If you or someone you know is potentially or known to be a victim of domestic violence, you can call the center's 24-hour hotline at 915-593-7300.