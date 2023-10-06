Georgia’s governor continues rollback of state gas and diesel taxes for another month

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state taxes on gasoline and diesel will be suspended for another month. Gov. Brian Kemp extended the tax rollback in a Friday executive order. The suspension will now last at least through Nov. 11. The Republican governor last month revived the fuel tax suspension after he and lawmakers rolled back the taxes for 10 months during his 2022 reelection campaign. Georgia can afford to forgo its taxes of 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel because it has a multibillion-dollar surplus. Georgia’s governor can suspend collection of taxes during an emergency as long as lawmakers later approve it.

