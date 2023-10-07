Days after deadly missile strike on Ukrainian cafe, grief and a search for answers

HROZA, Ukraine (AP) — U.N. and local investigators are searching for answers at the site of a Russian missile strike on a small Ukrainian village. The strike on Thursday turned its sole cafe to rubble and killed nearly 52 people gathered for a dead soldier’s wake, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials in Kyiv. Representatives from a U.N. monitoring mission have come to the preliminary conclusion that nearly all those killed were civilians, according to a U.N. statement shared with the AP. Also on Saturday, local residents began lying their lost friends to rest, with the funeral of a married couple who had attended the wake.

