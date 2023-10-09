How Trump’s MAGA movement helped a 29-year-old activist become a millionaire
By BRIAN SLODYSKO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nonprofit Turning Point rocketed to prominence by latching on to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and has raised roughly a quarter-billion dollars since. Much of that money has been spent cultivating conservative influencers and hosting glitzy events. The organization also enriched CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk and his allies, according to an Associated Press review of public records, which found top Turning Point officials collected pricey salaries, enjoyed lavish perks and steered at least $15.2 million to companies that they, their friends and associates are affiliated with. But for all that money, the group has struggled to help Republicans win general elections.