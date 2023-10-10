Gov. Abbott announces over $4M in funding to secure Jewish schools and synagogues across Texas amid Israel-Hamas war

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--- Texas Governor Greg Abbott took two actions Monday related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

This included spending millions to further secure Jewish synagogues and schools and issuing an executive order that prevented state agencies from buying goods produced in the Gaza strip.

"Working with local partners across Texas, we are actively increasing security at Jewish and Israel-related locations such as synagogues and schools. In response to these cowardly attacks, we stand united with our Jewish neighbors and we repudiate terrorism and anti-Semitism," Abbott said in a statement.

The Governor's office offered his support for Israel saying $4 million dollars was being allocated from the Governor’s Public Safety Office to 31 Jewish organizations in Texas for physical security enhancements and other safety improvements.