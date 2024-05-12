Nigeria’s fashion and dancing styles in the spotlight as Harry, Meghan visit its largest city

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s fashion and traditional dances were at full display during Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to the country’s largest city, Lagos. The couple are promoting mental health for soldiers and empower young people on their first visit to the West African nation at the invitation of its military. They were treated to different bouts of dancing on Sunday with Meghan wearing a traditional Nigerian fabric gifted her a day earlier. The couple visited a local charity using sports to empower young people and attended a fundraiser for Nigeria’s wounded soldiers.

By CHINEDU ASADU and DAN IKPOYI Associated Press

