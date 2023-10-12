Israeli tour guide shares his family’s story of living through war

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Or Ben Ami, an Israeli tour guide, sat down with ABC-7 and spoke about the conditions in Israel, as war with Hamas continues.

Ami was working in the city of Haifa, in the northern region of the country, while his wife and two daughters, were at home in the southern region, just a few miles from the border with Gaza.

"Basically, what happened that many, many, many sirens and explosions started all over the place and we don't have a bomb shelter in our home. So they had to run all the way to a safe bomb shelter and had to stay there for two hours with no electricity," Ami said about his family's immediate journey when the attacks began over the weekend.

Ami said his wife called him to say goodbye, thinking that she and their daughters were going to be killed in the attacks.

Ami says what was normally a two hour drive, turned into a 24 hour trip from the county's northern to southern area.

ABC-7 will be sharing more of the interview on ABC-7 at 5 and ABC-7 at 6.