El Paso optometrist urges proper eye protection during Saturday’s annular eclipse

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Tomorrow the Borderland community will witness an annular solar eclipse, often referred to as the "Ring of Fire," for the first time in six years.

However, while we're all eager to look up, it's of important that we prioritize eye protection to prevent irreversible damage. Dr. David Baptiste, a local optometrist, warns us that the consequences of not using proper eye protection can be severe. "It only takes a few moments for your eyes to be exposed to enough energy to cause damage," he emphasizes.

The eclipse is set to start at 9:15 a.m. tomorrow and reach its maximum at 10:39 a.m., concluding at 12:14 p.m. It's a rare phenomenon that we won’t see again until 2036.

To protect your eyes, make sure to wear glasses that meet the ISO 12312-2 requirement. These specialized glasses are designed to filter out harmful solar radiation, allowing you to safely view the eclipse without risking your vision.

Wearing the glasses at all times is crucial, “Looking through an iPhone or holding something up, trying to take a picture of it. That's also still not safe. You have to have your glasses on and look through to do that. Binoculars, camera lenses, all of those things won't protect you from that light energy coming in,” Dr. Baptiste says.

Investing in a pair of ISO-compliant glasses is not just a precaution but also a smart decision, as a total eclipse is expected for April next year!