UTEP breaks ground on new $110 million educational building

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for its new Texas Western Hall. The 125,000 square foot building, which will replace one of the oldest facilities on campus, will provide modern learning spaces for students. Those include classrooms, computer rooms, collaboration spaces, and offices.

The university expects to spend about $110 million on the project. The building site is located southeast of the current Liberal Arts Building. The university will tear that building down once the new one is complete.

UTEP is maintaining its signature Bhutanese architectural style throughout the exterior of Texas Western Hall. It will utilize native plants to create sustainable landscaping.

The university expects the new building to open in the spring of 2026.