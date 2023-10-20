Community health fair in Village of Doña Ana aims to create a healthier community, officials say

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A community health fair will be held Friday in the Village of Doña Ana in an effort to create a healthier community, according to officials.

Officials from Doña Ana County's Health and Human Services Department -- who are hosting the event -- said the fair will have a focus on promoting preventative care and overall well-being.

The event will include free health screenings for blood pressure, vision and glucose levels, as well as Flu and Covid vaccines, and information booths hosted by local healthcare providers and organizations.

The fair will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Doña Ana Community Resource Center at 5745 Ledesma Dr.