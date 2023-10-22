‘Feast of the Middle East’ returns to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A popular decades-long tradition finally came back to El Paso this weekend after a hiatus of several years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

St. George's Church in West El Paso held their 69th 'Feast of the Middle East' Saturday and Sunday. The event welcomed everyone, and organizers said it's a way to educate El Pasoans about Middle Eastern culture.

Hundreds of people showed up for the first time since before the pandemic.

"Right before the pandemic, we did have a live event. But since the pandemic, we've had a few drive through events, but it hasn't quite been the same," said Jameelie Dayoub, the President of St. George's Ladies Organization.

The Ladies Organization made traditional Middle Eastern meals, and Dayoub revealed the most important part of those recipes.

"All of our wonderful ladies have been baking, and they use a very special ingredient in all their baked goods, and that special ingredient is love. We are just giving love to our community," she said.

While this year's festival is already over, organizers said they hope to get back to having the annual event, and they hope to watch it continue to grow.